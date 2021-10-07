Primrose Daily Weather Forecast

PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 0 to 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



