Daily Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 66 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 65 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 17 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 67 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 16 to 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0