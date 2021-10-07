CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duette, FL

Duette Daily Weather Forecast

Duette Today
Duette Today
 6 days ago

DUETTE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ne0G_0cJz85fU00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

Duette, FL
ABOUT

With Duette Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

