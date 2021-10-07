Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of fog overnight
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight
- High 61 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while rain overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain during the day; while light rain overnight
- High 54 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
