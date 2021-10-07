Daily Weather Forecast For Coldfoot
COLDFOOT, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light Snow
- High 33 °F, low 24 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight Chance of Light Snow
- High 31 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 28 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly Cloudy
- High 26 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0