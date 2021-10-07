CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bay County, FL

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1015 AM CDT /1115 AM EDT/. * At 752 AM CDT /852 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Flash Flood Watch issued as heavy rainfall expected in Central Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of Central Texas as heavy rainfall is expected. The watch is in effect for counties along and west of Interstate 35. The watch applies to the following counties: Travis, Williamson, Burnet, Llano, Blanco, Hays, Gillespie,...
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton; Vernon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bates, Henry by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bates; Henry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Henry and southeastern Bates Counties through 845 AM CDT At 818 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Rich Hill, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Clinton, Rich Hill, Deepwater, Montrose, Rockville, Brownington, Hartwell, La Due and Truman Lake. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BATES COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
County
Gulf County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Overstreet, FL
State
Florida State
City
Mexico Beach, FL
County
Calhoun County, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Vernon The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Barton County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Vernon County in west central Missouri * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 816 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mulberry to near Pittsburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Prairie State Park... Lamar Liberal... Sheldon Nashville... Mindenmines Montevallo... Lamar Heights Irwin... Milford Oakton... Iantha Verdella... Kenoma Boston This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 60 and 79. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Girard to near Chetopa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Arma... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Franklin West Mineral... Treece Roseland... Neutral Melrose... Beulah This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, Mayes and northern Wagoner Counties through 900 AM CDT At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Claremore to near Oneta. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Claremore Wagoner... Pryor Coweta... Pryor Creek Verdigris... Chouteau Inola... Salina Adair... Foyil Hoot Owl... Sportsmen Acres Community Taiwah... Tiawah Oneta... Strang Mazie... Snowdale State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 240 and 264. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Tyndall Air Force Base
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:11:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 22:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Astor affecting Volusia and Lake Counties. .Wind and tidal influences will continue to lead to fluctuating river levels at the Saint Johns River at Astor with levels remaining at or just above Minor Flood Stage of 2.3 feet through this weekend. For the St. Johns River...including Astor...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1015 PM EDT. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the St Johns River Near Astor. * Until further notice. * At 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 2.4 feet. * Flood stage is 2.3 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Wednesday was 2.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 2.4 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 2.3 feet, Minor flooding of low lying streets and yards north of Fox Road on Lake County side of Astor, and from River Road northward on Volusia side of river. Water begins to cover docks at South Moon Fish Camp. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 2.6 feet on 10/14/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon St Johns River Astor 2.3 2.4 Wed 8 am 2.3 2.3 2.4 2.3 2.3
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mayes, Rogers, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Mayes; Rogers; Wagoner Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Rogers, Mayes and northern Wagoner Counties through 900 AM CDT At 808 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Claremore to near Oneta. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Broken Arrow... Claremore Wagoner... Pryor Coweta... Pryor Creek Verdigris... Chouteau Inola... Salina Adair... Foyil Hoot Owl... Sportsmen Acres Community Taiwah... Tiawah Oneta... Strang Mazie... Snowdale State Park This includes Interstate 44 between mile markers 240 and 264. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MAYES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Barton; Vernon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARTON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 06:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hughes THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN HUGHES COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 830 AM CDT The rotation which prompted the warning has weakened, therefore the tornado warning will be allowed to expire.
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bourbon, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bourbon; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR EASTERN BOURBON...NORTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHWESTERN BARTON AND VERNON COUNTIES At 801 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Hume to near Arma, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Nevada... Fort Scott Girard... Arma Arcadia... Walker Schell City... Bronaugh Moundville... Richards Milo... Deerfield Metz... Harwood Stotesbury... Horton Oskaloosa... Pawnee Station Hammond... Polk This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 80 and 107. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOURBON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 07:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 AM CDT FOR CHEROKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD COUNTIES At 758 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Girard to near Chetopa, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pittsburg... Baxter Springs Frontenac... Columbus Galena... Girard Arma... Cherokee Weir... Lowell Mulberry... Scammon Chicopee... Franklin West Mineral... Treece Roseland... Neutral Melrose... Beulah This includes Interstate 44 near mile marker 0. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter, safe room or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Hughes The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northeastern Hughes County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 806 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Horntown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Wetumka, Dustin, Lamar, Horntown and Yeager. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
HUGHES COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow evening The Flood Warning continues for the Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 7:35 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 2.0 feet. * Flood stage is 2.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:35 AM CDT Wednesday was 2.2 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.0 feet early tomorrow afternoon. * Impact...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 2.0 Wed 7 am CDT 1.5 1.1 1.2
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 10:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-14 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Saint Mary`s County. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT tonight, especially around the time of high tide. The next high tide at Point Lookout is at 8:32 PM. The next high tide at Piney Point is at 9:09 PM. The next high tide at Coltons Point is at 9:45 PM. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, yards are flooded on Saint George Island, and water will begin covering the road leading to the island, especially if there is wave action. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides are one and a half to two feet above normal. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 13/09 PM 3.2 1.6 1.6 0 Minor 14/09 AM 2.8 1.2 1.5 0 None 14/10 PM 2.9 1.3 1.4 0 None 15/10 AM 2.8 1.2 1.4 0 None 15/11 PM 3.0 1.4 1.5 1 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 08:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-13 09:05:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Barton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN BARTON AND SOUTHEASTERN VERNON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with these thunderstorms.
BARTON COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy