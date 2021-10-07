Flash Flood Warning issued for Bay, Calhoun, Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-07 08:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bay; Calhoun; Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Bay County in the panhandle of Florida Southwestern Calhoun County in the panhandle of Florida Northwestern Gulf County in the panhandle of Florida * Until 1015 AM CDT /1115 AM EDT/. * At 752 AM CDT /852 AM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last hour. The expected rainfall rate is 2 to 3 inches per hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mexico Beach, Tyndall Air Force Base, Wetappo, Overstreet, Allanton, Davis Beach, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...2-3 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov
