4-Day Weather Forecast For Mesita
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
