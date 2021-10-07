Grasmere Weather Forecast
GRASMERE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 57 °F, low 39 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while rain showers likely then rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
