4-Day Weather Forecast For Halls Crossing

HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Rain Showers High 69 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 66 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 65 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.