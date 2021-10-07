4-Day Weather Forecast For Halls Crossing
HALLS CROSSING, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 66 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
