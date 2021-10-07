Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 50 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 47 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
