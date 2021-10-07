Lost. Cabin Daily Weather Forecast

LOST. CABIN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 68 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 43 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 53 °F, low 34 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



