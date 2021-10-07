CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Spann: Showers for east Alabama today; dry Friday through much of next week

By James Spann
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

James Spann forecasts more showers for east Alabama before dry air arrives from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain across Alabama early this morning is falling across the southeast part of the state; otherwise the radar is quiet. There is patchy dense fog, and temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Showers will be fewer in number across the state today and mainly on the eastern side of the state; otherwise, with a mix of sun and clouds, we project a high around 80 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 7 is 79.

Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Warm afternoons continue for Alabama, then a much cooler weekend

James Spann forecasts a warm, mostly dry work week for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. HIGHS REMAIN IN THE 80s: An upper ridge will keep Alabama warm and mostly dry this week. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny today with a high between 82 and 85 degrees; the average high for Birmingham on Oct. 11 is 78. We will mention a chance of showers late tonight over the northwest corner of the state as a weakening front approaches, but rain amounts will be light and spotty.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Alabama quilters escape to Lay Lake for ‘Building Better Quilts 2021’

Nineteen quilters arrived at the Alabama 4-H Conference Center in Columbiana on a recent rainy Friday morning for an uninterrupted weekend devoted to their art. Quilters do not travel light. The small army moved in, with laughter, tote bags, plastic containers, shopping wagons, work lights, office chairs, wheeled cases transporting so-precious sewing machines, stacks of fabrics and much, much more for three days of creating and sewing quilts.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

‘Made in Alabama’ Showcase features top homegrown companies

Gov. Kay Ivey, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Commerce, honored a dozen homegrown businesses recently at the inaugural “Made in Alabama” Showcase. To celebrate October as “Manufacturing Month,” Ivey selected 12 businesses for their work in producing exceptional Alabama-made products and invited them to exhibit their products at the state Capitol.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Isolated showers for Alabama this evening

RADAR CHECK: Most of the showers in progress across Alabama this afternoon are over the southeast part of the state. Rain is very hard to find over the north and central parts of the state. Temperatures are mostly between 78 and 82 degrees. Any showers in progress will end this evening, and the sky becomes mostly fair tonight with a low between 60 and 64 degrees.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

High-impact projects show growth potential of northwest Alabama region

Three rural counties in northwest Alabama are adding new jobs and investments within their diverse industrial bases, and more economic growth is on the horizon for the region. Fayette, Lamar and Marion counties, which are represented by the Northwest Alabama Economic Development Alliance, last year announced a combined five new projects and three expansions, for a total of 530 jobs and $26.6 million in investment, according to Alabama Department of Commerce data.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Wet pattern for Alabama through Wednesday

RADAR CHECK: Showers and thunderstorms are most active this afternoon south of I-59 (south of a line from Tuscaloosa to Birmingham to Gadsden). Flash Flood Warnings have been issued for parts of Montgomery, Wilcox, Lee and Russell counties, where amounts have likely exceeded 2 inches. There is some sun over the northern quarter of Alabama, where temperatures have reached the low 80s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

UAB football opens Protective Stadium

Glenn Davis arrived at Protective Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for the 6 p.m. kickoff of Liberty and UAB. He was among hundreds of Blazer faithful who were drenched by a heavy shower about 75 minutes before kickoff. But the rain did little – if anything – to dampen the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Showers for west Alabama today; another warm afternoon

James Spann forecasts mostly quiet weather for Alabama from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: We have a fairly large area of rain across west Alabama early this morning, covering counties like Pickens, Greene, Sumter, Choctaw and Marengo just before sunrise. The rest of the state is dry with temperatures in the 60s. Look for a partly sunny sky today with a high in the mid-80s; showers will remain possible over the western half of the state through the afternoon.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Just a few spotty showers for Alabama

RADAR CHECK: We have a few small, isolated showers on radar over the western half of the state this afternoon; showers and storms are more concentrated across southwest Alabama. For the rest of the state, the sky is partly sunny with temperatures mostly in the mid 80s. Scattered showers will end this evening, and tonight will be mostly fair with a low in the 60s.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

Football preview: High-scoring Ole Miss visits No. 1 Alabama; Auburn starts SEC play at LSU; UAB opens new home vs. Liberty

Lane Kiffin’s stay in Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s offensive coordinator was educational as the Crimson Tide offense transformed to the high-octane operation it is today. “He did a really good job of that,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said during his weekly press conference. “He’s a very bright, really good play-caller. I learned a lot of offensive football from him.”
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

James Spann: Cool early autumn night ahead for Alabama

SEVERE CLEAR: There’s nothing but sunshine across Alabama this afternoon as a very dry air mass is now parked across the Deep South. Temperatures are mostly in the mid 70s; tonight will be clear and cool, with lows between 44 and 54 degrees. For most places it will be a few degrees cooler than what we experienced this morning.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore

“My brother and sister have cerebral palsy, and we used to take them to the physical therapist all the time. I really enjoyed how they interacted with them. It made me want to make physical therapy into my career because it can be really hard for some kids who have cerebral palsy, but with help from physical therapists, they can learn to walk or move. My brother and sister were lucky enough to learn to walk eventually. Without the physical therapy, they wouldn’t have.” – Tydaiza Gamble of Atmore.
ALABAMA STATE
