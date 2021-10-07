James Spann: Showers for east Alabama today; dry Friday through much of next week

James Spann forecasts more showers for east Alabama before dry air arrives from Alabama NewsCenter on Vimeo. RADAR CHECK: Most of the rain across Alabama early this morning is falling across the southeast part of the state; otherwise the radar is quiet. There is patchy dense fog, and temperatures are mostly in the 60s. Showers will be fewer in number across the state today and mainly on the eastern side of the state; otherwise, with a mix of sun and clouds, we project a high around 80 degrees. The average high for Birmingham on Oct. 7 is 79.