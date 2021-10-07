4-Day Weather Forecast For Armstrong
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 71 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- 13 to 18 mph wind
