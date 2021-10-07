4-Day Weather Forecast For Cima
CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
