Delhi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 81 °F, low 45 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
