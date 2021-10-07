CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delhi Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Delhi Today
Delhi Today
 6 days ago

DELHI, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8mqP_0cJz7Ygb00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 52 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 45 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Delhi, CO
ABOUT

With Delhi Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

