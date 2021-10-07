Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast
WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 35 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 57 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
