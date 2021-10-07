Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 35 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 22 mph



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 57 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.