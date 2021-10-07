Another cloudy day in North Rim — make the most of it with these activities

(NORTH RIM, AZ.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for North Rim:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then haze during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 60 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 54 °F, low 35 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 52 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Widespread frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight High 53 °F, low 31 °F Breezy: 8 mph



