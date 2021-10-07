Daily Weather Forecast For Dot Lake
DOT LAKE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow then snow showers overnight
- High 30 °F, low 22 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Snow showers then chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 28 °F, low 20 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of snow showers overnight
- High 29 °F, low 20 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light snow then slight chance of snow showers during the day; while slight chance of snow showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 24 °F, low 18 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
