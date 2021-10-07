Amboy Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AMBOY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0