Lake Minchumina Daily Weather Forecast
LAKE MINCHUMINA, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 28 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight
- High 37 °F, low 27 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow showers then chance of light snow overnight
- High 35 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of light snow during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
