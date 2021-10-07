4-Day Weather Forecast For Chicken

CHICKEN, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light snow likely during the day; while slight chance of light snow then snow showers overnight High 39 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Snow showers during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 35 °F, low 25 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of light snow then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly Cloudy High 35 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



