Centre County, PA

IST, Schreyer student co-founds blueStart festival to inspire entrepreneurs

By Hope Damato
The Daily Collegian
 7 days ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Driven by an entrepreneurial spirit, College of Information Sciences and Technology senior and Schreyer Honor Scholar Hayden Long wants to inspire other Penn State students to learn from like-minded self-starters and receive support for their innovative ideas. So, through his role in the student entrepreneurship organization Innoblue, Long co-created the inaugural blueStart festival, happening this week.

