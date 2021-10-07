NM Health Secretary: “We Have to Keep Up the Fight”

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 838 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 256,947. DOH has designated 227,898 of those cases as recovered.Bernalillo County had 214 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 71 and Sandoval County with 65. Santa Fe County had 22 new cases. Currently, transmission remains high across most counties, with only De Baca and Los Alamos counties in the “significant” versus “high” category for transmission.