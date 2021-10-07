CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

A Popular Corridor Bakery is Opening a Storefront

By Courtlin
 6 days ago
Great news for another Eastern Iowa small business! The Pink Umbrella Bakery announced late last month that they are finally moving into an actual storefront. If the Pink Umbrella Bakery sounds familiar, that might be because their products are sold all over the place! You can find baked goods at some Hy-Vee gas and drugstore locations, on the campus of the University of Iowa, at the University of Iowa Hospital and the VA Hospital, and in the cafeteria at Mercy Hospital here in Cedar Rapids. There's a chance you've also spotted the mobile pop-up shop, which is a vintage camper named Lola. Oh, AND the bakery was featured on a recent episode of 'Campus Eats' on the BTN Network!

Cedar Rapids, IA
