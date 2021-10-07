CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion, OH

October has plenty of haunted happenings at Brownella Cottage

By Crawford County Now Staff
crawfordcountynow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGALION—The Galion History Center is offering up some haunted happenings at Brownella Cottage for the month of October! Brownella Cottage, built in 1887, was only ever occupied by two people – Bishop William Montgomery Brown and his wife, Ella. The house remains at 132 S. Union St. in Galion, filled with the Brown family’s original furniture. In 2020, the home ranked in as the 7th most haunted location in the state. To add to the spooky nature of the Halloween season, Bishop Brown died in the Cottage on Halloween morning 1937. This Halloween is the 84th anniversary of his passing. Events details and ticketing can be found on the Galion History Center website galionhistory.com under the Events tab!

