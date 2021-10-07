CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3D model of a polymer desalination membrane

National Science Foundation (press release)
 7 days ago

This 3D model of a polymer desalination membrane shows water -- the silver channels, moving from top to bottom -- avoiding dense spots in the membrane and slowing flow. [Research supported by U.S. National Science Foundation grants DMR 1609417, DMR 1905550, IIP 1841474, CBET 1946392 and CMMI 1906194.].

www.nsf.gov

APS physics

Inversion of Solvent Migration in Charged Membranes

We theoretically demonstrate the possibility of inversion of solvent migration in charged membranes, opposing osmosis. Inversion of solvent migration is ascribed to the finite volume of ions in the solution permeating the membrane, a quantity that has been neglected in the literature so far. We propose a model of the electrochemistry in the proximity of an electrode, illustrating the range of the molar volume of ions that can yield the inversion of solvent migration. This study poses the basis for novel applications in microfluidics, nanofluidics, and electrochemistry, along with new inquiries in biology.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Molecular scales on biological membranes

Cellular processes on membranes are often fast and short-lived. Molecules assemble briefly, separate again, interact with different partners and move along or through the membrane. It is therefore important to not only study static snapshots of these processes, but also to understand their dynamics. But how can this be achieved methodically? Petra Schwille from the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry and Nikolas Hundt from the Ludwig Maximilians University together with their team have developed the method Mass-Sensitive Particle Tracking—MSPT, which allows to analyze proteins during dynamic processes on membranes.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Intelligence emerging from random polymer networks

Reservoir computing (RC) tackles complex problems by mimicking the way information is processed in animal brains. It relies on a randomly connected network that serves as a reservoir for information and ultimately leads to more efficient outputs. For realizing RC directly in matter (instead of simulating it in a digital computer), numerous reservoir materials have been investigated to date. Now a team including researchers from Osaka University has designed a sulfonated polyaniline network for RC.
ENGINEERING
Genetic Engineering News

New Method Promises Quantitative Insights into Dynamic Membranes

Biological membranes make life possible. Proteins recruited to the lipid bilayers of cell membranes are pivotal in sensing environmental changes, establishing polarity, and regulating division. But understanding the dynamic and transient molecular interactions that occur at membranes in real-time without altering the interacting biomolecules, poses major technical challenges. Current methods...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Desalination#Membrane#Dmr 1609417#Dmr 1905550#Iip 1841474#Cbet 1946392#Iowa State University#Nsf Multimedia Gallery#Ganapathysubramanian#Ctrl
APS Physics

Reversing Flow in Charged Membranes

The process of osmosis is predicted—under certain conditions—to act in the opposite direction within charged membranes. The classical example of osmosis is water moving across a membrane to balance the salt concentration on the membrane’s two sides. Typically, the process reduces concentration differences in fluids. But new computations by Alain Boldini and Maurizio Porfiri of New York University suggest that this osmotic flow could change direction across a charged membrane, leading to an increase in concentration differences [1]. The researchers expect the effect to be observable in microfluidic systems, where fluid volumes are small and highly controllable.
SCIENCE
tetongravity.com

Grafenloch cave 3D model

Grafenloch -- also called Luegsteinhöhle -- is a cave on a massive cliff face above the villages of Luegstein and Oberaudorf. A smallish cave, maybe 22-25 meters deep. But an interesting small hike of about 40 minutes to get to it. And an interesting last few meters to climb to the cave on the cliff face. Assisted with a rope and metal stairs, but still.
SCIENCE
Physics World

Quantum computers untangle knotty polymer problem

The sheer length and complexity of polymers – chains of molecules that make up both artificial materials such as plastics and the proteins that form the essential building blocks of life – make them formidable objects to study. Researchers in Italy have now tackled this problem in a new way, using quantum computers to make polymers slightly more approachable.
ENGINEERING
