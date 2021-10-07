CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Police say Dollar General clerk shot in the face over Halloween candy

By WREG Web
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said that a man is behind bars after robbing a Dollar General and shooting a clerk in the face over Halloween candy.

MPD said on Sunday, Malik Motley entered the Dollar General on Third Street wearing a black mask, black T-shirt, and jeans. Armed with a handgun wrapped in a yellow Dollar General bag, he demanded money from the register while pointing a gun directly in the clerk’s face.

According to police, Motley shot the clerk point-blank in the face. Police said he ran after taking a bag of Halloween candy.

Police said that officers made the scene within minutes and found the victim, alive but still injured.

Police said officers checked surveillance footage and were already familiar with the suspect. Police said that officers were aware of who Motley was and followed up with a search of his residence.

Police said when they arrived at Motley’s house, he was seen walking outside the house, and he ran when he saw officers. Police said that officers lost sight of him, but they continued with a search of the residence.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they found a pair of blue jeans, grey Nikes, and a silver Smith & Wesson handgun as well as a yellow Dollar General bag and bag of Halloween candy.

According to records, Motley has been charged with especially aggravated robbery as well as attempted first degree murder.

Motley’s bond has not yet been determined. He is expected in court on October 7.

