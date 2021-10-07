Flint Teachers Get New Contracts and Pay Raises For The First Time in A Decade
Flint Community Schools teachers have signed a new contract after more than a year of negotiations. There's no group of people that deserve a raise more than teachers right now in my opinion. The last two years have been incredibly difficult for educators, and they don't seem to be getting any easier. There are many reasons that we are in a massive teacher shortage right now, and low pay is one of them.wcrz.com
Comments / 1