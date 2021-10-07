TreePod Canopy luxury hammock and cabana in one
Building on their previously successful Kickstarter campaign the design team from TreePod Hanging Treehouses has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their new spacious cabana and hammock hybrid system aptly named the TreePod Canopy. Offering an open and airy place to chillout the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining. The patented design combines both a luxury “cabana with the portability of a hammock” say its creators and features five large windows for you to enjoy the view and breeze from every angle.www.geeky-gadgets.com
