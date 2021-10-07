CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

TreePod Canopy luxury hammock and cabana in one

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Building on their previously successful Kickstarter campaign the design team from TreePod Hanging Treehouses has once again returned to Kickstarter to launch their new spacious cabana and hammock hybrid system aptly named the TreePod Canopy. Offering an open and airy place to chillout the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal with still 39 days remaining. The patented design combines both a luxury “cabana with the portability of a hammock” say its creators and features five large windows for you to enjoy the view and breeze from every angle.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The Sound of Luxury: Inside Robb Report’s October Design Issue

Here’s a question I bet you’ve never been asked before: What does your favorite shirt sound like? Yes, “sound,” rather than “look” or “feel.” I suspect it barely registers, but I wonder if that will be the case for long—because sound is the latest battlefield upon which the fight for you, the seasoned luxury consumer, is taking place. Of all the senses we use to fully absorb the products and brands we consume, sound is probably the last you’d recognize as having an impact on how you’re evaluating an experience (with the exception of the soundtrack that accompanies your day...
APPAREL
GeekyGadgets

MagicBox the ultimate product photography studio

Product photographers and business owners looking for a way to easily add extra creativity to their product shots or simply take professional 360° images of their goods, may be interested in the MagicBox ML40, designed to provide the ultimate product photography studio. The compact design allows you to remove the need for huge lighting setups and offers a professional product shooting bench that can be used for a wide variety of different photographic needs.
PHOTOGRAPHY
GeekyGadgets

Taisoca titanium portable outdoor heater stove and grill

Taisoca is a titanium portable outdoor heater and stove designed to provide extra camping comfort in a lightweight, rugged folding fire system which features a double layered design for cooking and heating. Made from 100% titanium the lightweight design is easy to assemble and disassemble when needed and weighs less than 5kg. Fitted with a camping friendly chimney smoke from the outdoor heater safely rises above your campsite, allowing you to enjoy the heat without the smokey side effects normally associated with outdoor fires.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

Citroen AMI to offer customization options

Citroen has announced that they will offer a number of different customization options for their Citroen AMI. This will include various decorative graphics options which will include flames and many more, you can see some of the options in the photos. Citroën has expanded the personalisation options available on Citroën...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hammock
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

There’s a Giant Hole in the Middle of This 226-Foot Superyacht Concept—and That’s the Point

A gaping hole in the side of a superyacht is usually considered a bad thing, but not according to Lazzarini. The Italian design studio, known for churning out all manner of disruptive creations, has just unveiled a new 226-footer with a giant void smack-dab in the middle of the superstructure. The concept, which has been fittingly named Shape, has a truly singular silhouette with sleek, futuristic lines and a gleaming silver hull that hints at the next-gen tech incorporated throughout. The standout feature is, of course, the arc, or “hole deck” as Lazzarini calls it, which can be customized to each seafarer’s needs....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

70m superyacht concept Screen 70 revealed by Frank Neubelt’s German Yacht Couture

A 70 metre superyacht concept with maximised living spaces has been revealed by Frank Neubelt’s design studio German Yacht Couture. Named Screen 70, the concept includes a massive 1400GT interior with 700 square metres of living space spread across four decks. This includes the private owner’s deck, which comes complete with private terraces fore and aft and a master stateroom.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
FodorsTravel

The World’s 14 Most Awe-Inspiring Canopy Walks

These canopy walks promise a bird’s-eye-view of some of the most beautiful forests and jungles on earth when you choose to walk amongst the trees. One of the best ways to experience nature and the magic of trees is by climbing high up into the canopy of a forest. You not only get to have a bit of an adventure but can also enjoy views and see sights that you just can’t find on the ground. Whether they offer close access to treetops, wildlife sightings, expansive views beyond the forest, or incredible sunsets, these are some of the world’s most amazing canopy walks.
LIFESTYLE
sunset.com

A Family Garden Gets a Three-Sided Cabana and an Inviting Meadow, Too

A backyard meadow with a water-tight cabana that opens up to the hot tub keeps a San Francisco family using their outdoor space all year round. When Dani Coulter and Johnny Keegan, who own the landscape design firm Collecting Flowers, first saw their client’s garden in San Francisco, one issue was immediately apparent: It was pretty scary, especially toward the back.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Chronicle

This luxurious home with Mt. Diablo views is in one of the Bay Area’s hottest ZIP codes. Can you guess what it sold for?

From the moment you step into 47 Cameron Court, it’s clear from the custom-designed spiral staircase that the details in the solar home have been carefully arranged to make the house feel like more than like your standard suburban home. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on a level lot but has expansive views of Mt. Diablo and the surrounding East Bay hills. It boasts with a spacious granite slab kitchen area — decked out with all new appliances and a cozy island, plus several large living room spaces that lead out to the patio. The enormous backyard, designed by landscape architect Marty Hoffman, exquisitely features a travertine patio, a vertical art garden, a dry creek, a green house, and much more. “It’s the yard that drew everyone to that house,” said Compass listing agent Teresa Hooper. “It used to be kitchens that were the number one selling point for a house, but it’s outdoor living space now.”
DIABLO, CA
GeekyGadgets

Mezmoglobe Liquid desktop optical illusion

The design team at Mezmoglobe have created a new desktop kinetic optical illusion in the form of the aptly named Mezmoglobe Liquid. A carefully designed complex shaped body designed to present a “truly mindbending optical illusion” while it spins. “A simple twist will reveal surprising effects of flowing pixels and liquid-like movements.” Mezmoglobe Liquid is available in two sizes and is precision machined out of solid piece of aluminum, after which it is then polished to a mirror finish ready for your desk.
RETAIL
GeekyGadgets

Block 02 retro styled EDC power bank from $59

Block 02 is a retro-styled power bank that incorporates a charging cable together with a wealth of features including input/output overvoltage protection, input/output current regulation, temperature protection, short-circuit protection and automatic current matching to name just a few. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates).
GeekyGadgets

AC Ace RS unveiled, costs £89,500

AC has announced what could be one of its last petrol cars, the AC Ace RS and the car is powered by a 2.3 litre four cylinder engine. The Ace RS comes with 350 horsepower and 325 lb ft of torque, the car will have a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of 5.8 seconds.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Targus EcoSmart luggage made from recycled water bottles

Targus has this month introduced its new range of EcoSmart luggage consisting of expandable travel backpacks made from recyclable water bottles. The Mobile Tech Traveler EcoSmart Backpacks from Targus have been created to provide expandable storage and superior protection to your devices while travelling. The Mobile Tech Traveler design features a 15.6″ extra-large (XL) backpack and rolling backpack, both expanding from 35L up to 40L capacity and is made from 37 water bottles and features two main compartments, including a dedicated laptop compartment with the SafePort Sling Protection System.
LIFESTYLE
GeekyGadgets

Realme GT Neo2T coming 19th October

The Realme GT Neo2 launched in September and apparently there is another version of the handset in the works, the Realme GT Neo2T. The Realme GT Neo2T will be made official on the 19th of October,it will apparently come with a different processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, it is not clear as yet what other changes the device will have.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Anamorphic lens for filmmakers and cinematography

Filmmakers photographers and those of you passionate about cinematography may be interested in a new anamorphic lens currently available via Kickstarter. The FF 60mm T2.9 1.33X anamorphic lens with 1.35X Anamorphic adapter has been designed to provide a “cinematic artsy look with true anamorphic characteristics” say its creators. Anamorphic camera...
PHOTOGRAPHY
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
372K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy