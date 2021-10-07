TreePod Canopy luxury hammock and cabana in one

From the moment you step into 47 Cameron Court, it’s clear from the custom-designed spiral staircase that the details in the solar home have been carefully arranged to make the house feel like more than like your standard suburban home. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home is on a level lot but has expansive views of Mt. Diablo and the surrounding East Bay hills. It boasts with a spacious granite slab kitchen area — decked out with all new appliances and a cozy island, plus several large living room spaces that lead out to the patio. The enormous backyard, designed by landscape architect Marty Hoffman, exquisitely features a travertine patio, a vertical art garden, a dry creek, a green house, and much more. “It’s the yard that drew everyone to that house,” said Compass listing agent Teresa Hooper. “It used to be kitchens that were the number one selling point for a house, but it’s outdoor living space now.”

DIABLO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO