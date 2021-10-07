Daily Weather Forecast For Atlanta
ATLANTA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 60 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 59 °F, low 24 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely then rain and snow showers likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 19 °F
- Light wind
