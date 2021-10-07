Daily Weather Forecast For Lake Santeetlah
LAKE SANTEETLAH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
