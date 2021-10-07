Darwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
