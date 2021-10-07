Police: 15-year-old drove impaired, fled from officer before crashing car into Needham house

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 15-year-old driving while impaired fled from an officer before crashing the car into a house in Needham early Wednesday morning, police said. An officer attempted to stop a car for a motor vehicle violation around 1:30 a.m. but as he approached the car on foot, the driver sped away before crashing into a garage door of a residential home on Greendale Avenue, according to Needham police.