Port Alexander Daily Weather Forecast
PORT ALEXANDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Heavy rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain
- High 49 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 20 to 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 49 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
