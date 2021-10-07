Garrett Daily Weather Forecast
GARRETT, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 42 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 54 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 55 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
