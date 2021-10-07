CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurier, WA

Daily Weather Forecast For Laurier

Laurier News Watch
 6 days ago

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0cJz4Iuq00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then widespread frost overnight

    • High 58 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 31 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Widespread frost then mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 54 °F, low 30 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Laurier, WA
