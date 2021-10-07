Make the most of a cloudy Thursday in Ironside with these activities

(IRONSIDE, OR.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Ironside Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ironside:

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Isolated rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 61 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 32 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 59 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.