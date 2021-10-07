Weather Forecast For Powder River
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- 7 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- 9 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 60 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
