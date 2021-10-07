Weather Forecast For Powder River

POWDER RIVER, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F 7 to 13 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 65 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 35 °F 9 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



