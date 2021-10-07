Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Chalkyitsik

(CHALKYITSIK, AK) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Chalkyitsik Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalkyitsik:

Thursday, October 7 Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 40 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain and snow then snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow overnight High 39 °F, low 27 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 36 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light snow during the day; while cloudy overnight High 33 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.