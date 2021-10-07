Stevens Village Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

STEVENS VILLAGE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight High 38 °F, low 29 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of light snow during the day; while chance of light snow overnight High 37 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of light snow during the day; while slight chance of light snow overnight High 36 °F, low 23 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of light snow then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 36 °F, low 22 °F Light wind



