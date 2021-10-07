4-Day Weather Forecast For Oxbow
OXBOW, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost overnight
- High 62 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Areas of frost then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost overnight
- High 59 °F, low 34 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Areas of frost then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 62 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0