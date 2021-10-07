Hayes Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 72 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 26 mph



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.