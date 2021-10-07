Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light snow likely during the day; while chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 40 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Snow showers during the day; while chance of light snow overnight
- High 36 °F, low 25 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of Light Snow
- High 34 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light snow then cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 35 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
