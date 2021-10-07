Daily Weather Forecast For Hoffmeister
HOFFMEISTER, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0