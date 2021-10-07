Hyder Weather Forecast
HYDER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight
- High 44 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain
- High 45 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Light rain likely then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 45 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 43 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
