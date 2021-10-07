Weather Forecast For Bairoil
BAIROIL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 44 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 50 °F, low 33 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 53 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
