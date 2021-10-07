Camp Nelson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CAMP NELSON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 53 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Rain and snow showers likely during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 40 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 42 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 51 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
