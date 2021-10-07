CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-10 eastbound open at Whiskey Bay following RV fire

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
9:40 am UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay). Congestion has reached 13 miles.

I-10 East was closed at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay) Thursday morning for cleanup operations.

Motorists were advised to use an alternate route after I-10 was closed due to the incident which was a vehicle fire. State Police are on scene of the incident which involved a camper trailer on fire along I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

The fire has been extinguished. Crews have been working to get the wreckage cleared, they say

ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

