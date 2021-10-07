I-10 eastbound open at Whiskey Bay following RV fire
9:40 am UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay). Congestion has reached 13 miles.
I-10 East was closed at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay) Thursday morning for cleanup operations.
Motorists were advised to use an alternate route after I-10 was closed due to the incident which was a vehicle fire. State Police are on scene of the incident which involved a camper trailer on fire along I-10 in St. Martin Parish.
The fire has been extinguished. Crews have been working to get the wreckage cleared, they say
