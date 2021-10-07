4-Day Weather Forecast For Termo

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 61 °F, low 30 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 56 °F, low 27 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 58 °F, low 26 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight High 61 °F, low 25 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.