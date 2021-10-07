4-Day Weather Forecast For Termo
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 30 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain and snow showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 56 °F, low 27 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 58 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 61 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
