Daily Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light rain during the day; while scattered rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 39 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Rain High 46 °F, low 40 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 48 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 47 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.